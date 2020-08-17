Bowlers will be happy not to bowl to MS Dhoni because he will be in full flow in IPL 2020: Irfan Pathan

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File image of MS Dhoni

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan wants bowlers to watch out as he feels that recently-retired MS Dhoni will be in full flow during the impending IPL 2020 which starts from September 19 onwards in the UAE.

Dhoni, earlier on Saturday, announced his international retirement through an Instagram post, although he will be playing for the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020.

“When it comes to playing in the IPL, I think all the bowlers, even the players who have retired, guys like me as well, they will be very happy not to have to bowl to MS Dhoni, because he is going to go with full flow. I am really looking forward to it, and all the bowlers, be careful," Pathan said while speaking on the show ‘Cricket Connected’ on Star Sports.

Pathan also talked about Dhoni's love for CSK as he said, “Anyway when he plays for the CSK, he enjoys that, his best comes out as a batsman as well.”

Dhoni has been part of CSK since the inaugural IPL season and guided the franchie to three title victories - 2010, 2011 and 2018 - while being the only team to make a playoffs appearance every season.

CSK have already begun with their training at the Chepauk for the IPL season and is slated to leave for the UAE later thios month.

