  5. Beth Mooney powers Australia women to thrilling T20I series win against South Africa

Beth Mooney powers Australia women to thrilling T20I series win against South Africa

The veteran batting all-rounder Marizanne Kapp scored 75 off 48 and Chloe Tryon contributed quick 26 runs to help South Africa post a big total of 162 but in-form Beth Mooney's 82 was enough for Australia to chase the total with five wickets remaining.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: January 30, 2024 16:40 IST
Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney
Image Source : GETTY Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney vs South Africa women

Australia women's cricket team recorded a thrilling five-wicket win against South Africa in the third T20I match in Hobart on Tuesday, Beth Mooney's 82 off 55 balls helped the hosts chase down a 163-run target to clinch the three-match series by 2-1.

The veteran all-rounder Marizanne Kapp recorded a brilliant 75 off 48 balls knock and Chloe Tryone added a quick 26 runs to help South Africa post a big total of 162 batting first. But despite early setbacks, Mooney's sensational fifty proved enough for Australia to register a hard-fought win at Bellerive Oval with four balls remaining. 

South Africa Women Playing XI: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Sune Luus, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Nonkululeko Mlaba, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka

Australia Women Playing XI: Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Phoebe Litchfield, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Darcie Brown, Megan Schutt

More to follow...

