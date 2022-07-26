BCCI eyes 2025 Women's World Cup hosting rights, here's all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : ICC Team Australia won World Cup in 2013 when India were hosts.

BCCI is set to bid for the hosting rights of the Women's 50-over World Cup scheduled for the year 2025.

If India wins the bid then the mega event will make a return to the country after more than a decade.

The last time a women's ICC flagship event was held in India was back in the year 2013. At that time, Team Australia emerged champions after beating the West Indies by 114 runs in the final in Mumbai.

The ICC's Annual Conference is being held in Birmingham and it has been learnt that the bids for the four big women's ICC events for the next cycle will be accepted during the meet.

India will be the favourites to host the 2025 edition of the global ODI event.

"Bids are being accepted for four women's events. The prominent amongst them are the 2024 and 2026 ICC T20 World Cup and the 2025 edition of the ODI World Cup," an ICC Board member said.

The 50 over Women's World Cup has been a stand-alone event since its inception in 1973, two years before the men's mega event started in England in 1975.

India hosted the event thrice in the following years:

1978

1997

2013

"Since BCCI is bullish about starting the Women's IPL from next season, I think they wouldn't like to hold any other marquee T20 women's event right away. Hence the decision to bid for the 2025 World Cup seems logical," the source said.

In the 2025 Women's World Cup, the hosts and five top nations from ICC Women's Championship (IWC) 2022-2025 will get direct entry into the tournament.

The remaining two teams will be identified through a global Qualifier comprising six teams. Out of six teams in the Qualifier, four will be from the IWC (rankings after the top five teams) and the other two will be selected according to the ICC Women's ODI Team Rankings.

