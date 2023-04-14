BCCI chairman of selectors to be announced soon, here's all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Team India

The BCCI is hopeful of appointing the chairman of selectors for the Indian cricket team after Chetan Sharma resigned from the post. According to BCCI sources, the announcement is likely to be made before the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan. The series is expected to be held after the ICC World Test Championship final between India and Australia in June at The Oval.

The post has been lying vacant since the resignation of Chetan Sharma in February this year. Currently, former India opening batter Shiv Sundar Das is the acting chairman post Sharma’s resignation.

Chetan Sharma resigned from his post as the Chief Selector of BCCI in February this year and sent his resignation to Secretary Jay Shah, who accepted it. The news came after Sharma was caught up in an ugly controversy after a sting operation brought him under immense scrutiny.

BCCI's Previous Comments

"No player or selector will be comfortable on sharing a cordial relationship even with well-meaning journalists after this sting as the trust factor has been compromised," a senior BCCI source PTI on conditions of anonymity.

"Chetan spoke a bit too much. None of the top Indian players talk to him. Have you seen him speak to Rahul Dravid, Virat Kohli, or Rohit Sharma publicly in any training session? He would stand in one corner during T20 World Cup in Australia and no one bothered to speak to him," another BCCI source who was present in Australia said.

Chetan Sharma's Contribution As Player

Test Numbers

Innings: 39

Wickets: 61

Economy: 3.74

ODI Numbers

Innings: 63

Wickets: 67

Economy: 4.94

Latest Cricket News