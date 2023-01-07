BCCI announces Selection Committee's new panel, Chetan Sharma likely to retain role of Chairman

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BCCI

BCCI has announced the All-India Senior Men Selection Committee appointments on Saturday. Chetan Sharma is likely to retain his chairmanship after being sacked along with his colleagues post India's performance at the T20 World Cup 2022. The Cricket Advisory Committee recommended him for the post.

Sharma, who was the head of the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) selection committee from December 2020 till last month, is likely to continue his role even though the panel led by him got dissolved last year. The same panel selected teams for India's campaign at the T20 World Cup 2021 and 2022.

"The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising Ms Sulakshana Naik, Mr Ashok Malhotra, and Mr Jatin Paranjape undertook an extensive process for selecting members of the All-India Senior Selection Committee. The Board received around 600 applications following its advertisement for the five posts issued on its official website on 18th November 2022," BCCI stated in a media release.

The CAC shortlisted 11 individuals for personal interviews and the Committee then recommended the following five candidates for the Senior Men’s National Selection Committee:

Chetan Sharma

Shiv Sundar Das

Subroto Banerjee

Salil Ankola

Sridharan Sharath

​What was the criteria for the selection?

According to the criterion listed by BCCI for the post, the candidates "should have played a minimum of 7 Test matches or 30 First Class matches or 10 ODI and 20 First Class matches." Also, the candidates, "should have retired from the game at least 5 years ago." It has been learnt that this time, the BCCI will give a contract for only one year to avoid any confusion.

Latest Cricket News