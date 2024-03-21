Bangladesh name Mushfiqur Rahim's replacement for Test series against Sri Lanka

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Towhid Hridoy.

Bangladesh have named emerging batter Towhid Hridoy as the replacement for their veteran wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim for the upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka starting Friday (March 22) at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet.

Notably, this is Hridoy's maiden call-up to the Test team. Hridoy has played 44 white-ball internationals for Bangladesh i.e. 30 ODIs and 14 T20Is.

However, the right-handed batter has a good first-class record and that may have tempted the selectors to draft him into the squad.

Hridoy, 23, has played 14 first-class games and amassed 913 runs at an average of 48.05. He has already scored three centuries and four half-centuries in his first-class career and would like to make the most out of the opportunity if he gets into the playing XI.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh's team physio Bayjedul Islam Khan has confirmed that Rahim is set to remain on the sidelines for three to four weeks.

"After the match, Mushfiqur underwent an X-ray examination in Dhaka, which revealed an avulsion fracture on the MIP joint of his right thumb. He is currently undergoing conservative management for his injury and is expected to be sidelined for around three to four weeks, consequently ruling him out of participation in the Test series against Sri Lanka," Bayjedul was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

Bangladesh squad for the first Test:

Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Zakir Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shadman Islam, Litton Kumer Das, Mominul Haque Showrab, Towhid Hridoy, Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Shoriful Islam, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Mushfik Hasan, Nahid Rana.

Sri Lanka squad for Bangladesh Test series:

Dhananjaya de Silva (c), Kusal Mendis, Dimuth Karunaratne, Nishan Madushka, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Kamindu Mendis, Lahiru Udara, Wanindu Hasaranga, Prabath Jayasuriya, Ramesh Mendis, Nishan Peiris, Kasun Rajitha, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Chamika Gunasekara.