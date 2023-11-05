BAN vs SL Pitch Report: How will surface at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi play in World Cup's 38th match?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi

Sri Lanka (SL) will be looking at much-needed two points when they clash against Bangladesh (BAN) at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium on Monday, November 6. Bangladesh will target a consolation win as they were knocked out of the semifinal qualification race after losing against Pakistan in their last game.

Injury-depleted Sri Lankan side remains alive in the knockout race with four points in seven games but face a near-impossible job of finishing in the top four. They suffered a huge 302-run defeat against India in their last game but remain favourites against Bangladesh having won all of their last three ODI encounters.

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Pitch Report

The surface at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium provides a balanced surface in white-ball cricket. But teams have managed to put in mammoth totals while batting first at this venue in four World Cup 2023 games played. South Africa registered a record-breaking total of 428 runs against Sri Lanka and Australia put in 399 runs against Netherlands in the most recent game. Spinners have managed to get some help in middle overs in the recent game but it will be batters who will be dictating the match on Monday.

Arun Jaitley Stadium Records and Stats

Total ODI Matches: 32

Matches won batting first: 16

Matches won bowling first: 15

Average first innings score: 238

Average second innings score: 206

Highest total scored: 428/5 by South Africa vs Sri Lanka

Highest score chased: 281/4 by India vs Sri Lanka

Lowest total recorded: 90/10 by Netherlands vs Australia

Lowest total defended: 174/7 by New Zealand Women vs India Women

Bangladesh World Cup squad: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Sri Lanka World Cup squad: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (c & wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dushan Hemantha, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Perera (wk), Chamika Karunaratne, Lahiru Kumara, Dunith Wellalage

