BAN vs AFG: Bangladesh announce squad for one-off Test against Afghanistan, Litton Das named captain

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Litton Das named Bangladesh captain

Bangladesh announced their squad for the upcoming one-off Test against Afghanistan on Sunday, June 4. Litton Das is named captain to lead the 15-member squad for the only Test at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur starting on June 15. Taskin Ahmed and Zakir Hasan return to the team after missing Bangladesh's last Test match against Ireland in April.

Regular captain Shakib Al Hasan suffered a finger injury during the ODI series against Ireland last month and has been ruled out for at least six weeks. Litton, 28, will be the only 12th cricketer to lead Bangladesh in Test cricket. Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) chief selector Minhajul Abedin backed Litton to impress with this opportunity after a team announcement in Dhaka.

"I think he (Litton) has got all the credentials to lead the Test squad and it's a big honour for him," Minhajul Abedin said. "It's an opportunity for us to see him as a Test leader and we believe he will lead from the front."

The 15-member squad also includes uncapped Musfik Hasan and Shahadat Hossain. Musfik, a right-arm pacer, impressed in the recent National Cricket League where he took 25 wickets at an average of 15.92. Shahadat, who was part of Bangladesh's U-19 World Cup-winning squad in 2020, was brilliant in the recent two unofficial Tests against West Indies A.

After the Mirpur Test, Afghanistan also clash with Bangladesh in three-match ODI series followed by two T20Is. Chattogram's Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium will host all three ODIs starting on July 5 while Sylhet District Stadium will host both T20Is.

Bangladesh squad for the Test match against Afghanistan: Litton Das (c), Tamim Iqbal, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shahadat Hossain, Musfik Hasan

Latest Cricket News