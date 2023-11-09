Australia's Legendary skipper Meg Lanning retires from International Cricket

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Meg Lanning with Australian players.

Australia's Legendary skipper Meg Lanning on Thursday made a shock announcement to retire from International Cricket. Lanning, the greatest captain in the history of the sport, bids adieu at the age of 31 after leading the Australian women's team to a record five World Cup titles. Lanning has not played any International cricket since lifting the T20 World Cup in February this year.

"The decision to step away from international cricket was a difficult one to make, but I feel now is the right time for me. I’ve been incredibly fortunate to enjoy a 13-year international career, but I know now is the right time for me to move on to something new. Team success is why you play the game, I’m proud of what I have been able to achieve and will cherish the moments shared with teammates along the way," the Legendary skipper added.

However, Lanning is set to continue playing in domestic leagues including the Women's Big Bash League. She is currently captaining the Melbourne Stars in the Women's BBL. She has led the Australian women's team for nine years after being made the youngest Aussie captain in 2014. Under her leadership, the Aussies have won four T20 World Cups and one ODI World Cup in 9 years. Lanning was at the helm of Australia's 2023 World Cup triumph but did not play any International game since then. She missed the UK Ashes series due to an undisclosed medical reason and despite being fit, she was not part of the ODI and T20I series against West Indies.

As a player, Lanning has won seven World Cup titles (two of which came before she assumed the leadership role). She made her debut in 2010 and achieved the record for being the youngest Australian to score a hundred - a feat she achieved in her third International game at 18 years and 288 days.

"One of the finest cricketers Australia has produced, Meg’s supreme achievements with the bat have been matched by her inspiring leadership. As one of the best players in the world over a long period of time, Meg has made an immeasurable impact and led a generation which has helped revolutionise the game. Under Meg’s leadership, the Australian women’s cricket team has built a legacy of global dominance and has been at the forefront of growing the game and inspiring the next generation of cricketers all around the world," Nick Hockley, Cricket Australia CEO said.

"A seven-time World Cup winner and Commonwealth Games gold medallist, Meg retires from international cricket having achieved everything there is to achieve and we thank her for the immense contribution she has made. We look forward to celebrating Meg’s distinguished international career at an appropriate time," he added.

