Australia vs West Indies: Live Streaming and Broadcast details

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Kriagg Brathwaite (left) and Pat Cummins (right).

After humbling (3-0) Pakistan on home turf, the reigning World Test champions Australia are all set to lock horns with the West Indies in a two-match Test series, starting January 17 (Wednesday). The first Test of the series will be played at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide.

Australia have decided to make two major changes to their playing XI compared to the last Test they played in Sydney against Pakistan. Former Australia captain Steve Smith is all set to replace David Warner and will be seen opening the innings alongside Usman Khawaja.

In addition to that, budding allrounder Cameron Green is set to come back into the playing XI and will most likely bat at the No. four spot to provide solidity to the batting order. He was made to warm the bench after Mitchell Marsh cashed in the opportunities he was presented with in the longest format.

Notably, Australia are sitting comfortably at the top of the points table with five wins in eight games and if they happen to beat the Windies, that will help them consolidate their position at the top.

On the other hand, the West Indies have named seven uncapped players in their Test squad and they will be introduced to the hostilities of Tests for the first time in their respective careers. A lot will depend on how skipper Kraigg Brathwaite, Kemar Roach, and Alzarri Joseph among other seniors perform.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Test series between Australia and West Indies?

The Test series between Australia and the West Indies will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch the live streaming of Australia vs West Indies Test series?

The Australia vs West Indies Test series will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Australia squad for 1st Test:

Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc

West Indies squad:

Kraigg Brathwaite (capt), Alzarri Joseph, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk McKenzie, Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge, Justin Greaves, Joshua Da Silva, Akeem Jordan, Gudakesh Motie, Kemar Roach, Kevin Sinclair, Tevin Imlach, Shamar Joseph, Zachary McCaskie