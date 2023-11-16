Australia vs South Africa Weather Report: Will rain wash away AUS vs SA World Cup 2023 semifinal in Kolkata?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Pat Cummins and Temba Bavuma.

Five-time ODI World Cup winners Australia are all set to cross swords with South Africa in the second semifinal of the ongoing marquee tournament at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, November 16.

The winner of the eagerly anticipated clash will join India in the summit clash which is slated to be organised at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, November 19. Both teams are battle-hardened and have been playing quality cricket which landed them in the semis.

While South Africa aggregated 14 points to finish second on the points table behind India, Australia are on a seven-match-long winning streak and hence either side can take the game away on Thursday. However, there are chances that a strong spell of rain might act as a dampener in the high-profile clash.

Australia vs South Africa World Cup 2023 Semifinal Weather Forecast

As per weather.com, there is a 70% chance of rain on Thursday in Kolkata, and if it turns out to be the case then it will deflate the spirits of cricket fans all around the world. The humidity is also expected to hover around 76%. Though there is a reserve day in place for the fixture, there are chances of precipitation even on the reserve day (Friday), with a 60% forecast for drizzle on the cards.

If the reserve day also gets washed out due to inclement weather, South Africa will move into the summit clash because of finishing above Australia on the points table.

Australia's squad:

Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins(c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Alex Carey, Cameron Green

South Africa's squad:

Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Lizaad Williams, Reeza Hendricks, Tabraiz Shamsi, Marco Jansen

