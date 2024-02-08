Thursday, February 08, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Australia cricketer Henry Hunt suffers nasty injury to nose, walks off the field

Australia cricketer Henry Hunt suffers nasty injury to nose, walks off the field

Marsh One-Day Cup, domestic tournament in Australia, is currently in progress and the incident took place during the match between South Australia and Victoria. Henry Hunt was fielding at mid-on when the ball hit flush on his nose and was left bloodied.

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Published on: February 08, 2024 14:23 IST
Henry Hunt
Image Source : GETTY Henry Hunt

Australia's summer, domestic and international, is currently in progress and a lot of cricket is being played down under. While the Australian team is gearing up for the T20I series against the West Indies, the other cricketers in the country are featuring in the ongoing Marsh One-Day Cup. South Australia faced Victoria in the 17th match of the tournament at the Junction Oval in Melbourne.

Victoria ended up chasing down the target of 232 runs with three wickets and more than five overs in hand. But the match hogged the headlines for some other reason and it was South Australia's player Henry Hunt getting hit flush on the nose while fielding. The incident happened in the 25th over of the innings when batter Thomas Rogers slammed a delivery from Lloyd Pope down the throat of a fielder at mid-on where Hunt was stationed.

He got into the position to take the catch but the ball burst from his hands to hit him flush on his nose. Rogers had hit the ball very hard and as soon as it him Hunt, he was hurt badly with blood coming out of his nose. Players from both teams on the field were quick to attend him even as the physio also had a look him before the cricketer walked off the field unassisted.

As far as the match is concerned, Henry Hunt didn't have a great day with the bat either as he could only muster five runs off nine balls before getting out to veteran Peter Siddle. After being invited to bat first, the South Australia side were reeling at 132/7 at one stage before Harry Nielsen and and Harry Conway added 81 runs for eighth wicket. Thanks to their partnership, they managed to post 231 runs in their 50 overs.

Related Stories
Daryl Mitchell ruled out of second Test vs South Africa and T20I series against Australia

Daryl Mitchell ruled out of second Test vs South Africa and T20I series against Australia

Australia captain Mitchell Marsh tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of T20I series against WI

Australia captain Mitchell Marsh tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of T20I series against WI

IND vs ENG: When is third Test between India and England scheduled? Know all details

IND vs ENG: When is third Test between India and England scheduled? Know all details

In response, the Victoria openers added 103 runs in 20 overs but then they collapsed to lose quick wickets in the second half of the innings. At one stage, they had only three wickets in hand and still needed 14 more runs to win but the duo of Jonathan Merlo and Samuel Elliott took the team over the line.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Latest News

Advertisement