Australia cricketer Henry Hunt suffers nasty injury to nose, walks off the field

Australia's summer, domestic and international, is currently in progress and a lot of cricket is being played down under. While the Australian team is gearing up for the T20I series against the West Indies, the other cricketers in the country are featuring in the ongoing Marsh One-Day Cup. South Australia faced Victoria in the 17th match of the tournament at the Junction Oval in Melbourne.

Victoria ended up chasing down the target of 232 runs with three wickets and more than five overs in hand. But the match hogged the headlines for some other reason and it was South Australia's player Henry Hunt getting hit flush on the nose while fielding. The incident happened in the 25th over of the innings when batter Thomas Rogers slammed a delivery from Lloyd Pope down the throat of a fielder at mid-on where Hunt was stationed.

He got into the position to take the catch but the ball burst from his hands to hit him flush on his nose. Rogers had hit the ball very hard and as soon as it him Hunt, he was hurt badly with blood coming out of his nose. Players from both teams on the field were quick to attend him even as the physio also had a look him before the cricketer walked off the field unassisted.

As far as the match is concerned, Henry Hunt didn't have a great day with the bat either as he could only muster five runs off nine balls before getting out to veteran Peter Siddle. After being invited to bat first, the South Australia side were reeling at 132/7 at one stage before Harry Nielsen and and Harry Conway added 81 runs for eighth wicket. Thanks to their partnership, they managed to post 231 runs in their 50 overs.

In response, the Victoria openers added 103 runs in 20 overs but then they collapsed to lose quick wickets in the second half of the innings. At one stage, they had only three wickets in hand and still needed 14 more runs to win but the duo of Jonathan Merlo and Samuel Elliott took the team over the line.