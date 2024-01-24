AUS vs WI: Australia coach Andrew McDonald, all-rounder Cameron Green test positive for COVID-19

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Cameron Green and Andrew McDonald.

The Australian Cricket team's preparations for the second and final Test against West Indies in Brisbane have been hit with a triple COVID-19 blow. After Travis Head, Australia's head coach Andrew McDonald and all-rounder Cameron Green have been tested positive for the infectious virus. However, Green and Head are expected to play the second Test that begins on January 25.

Recently, star batter Head was diagnosed with the infectious virus but captain Pat Cummins said that he is in line to play the Brisbane Test as he believed Head is 'almost out of it (the virus)'. Green is also expected to play in the second Test if the symptoms are light, the media platform The Australian reported.

The two will likely be placed in Gabba changerooms, the venue for the second Test against the Windies.

