  AUS vs WI: Australia coach Andrew McDonald, all-rounder Cameron Green test positive for COVID-19

AUS vs WI: Australia coach Andrew McDonald, all-rounder Cameron Green test positive for COVID-19

AUS vs WI: Australia and West Indies are set to face each other in the second Test of the ongoing series at the Gabba in Brisbane. However, ahead of their match on January 25, Australia have been hit with a few COVID-19 blows.

Varun Malik Written By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Published on: January 24, 2024 8:52 IST
Cameron Green
Image Source : GETTY Cameron Green and Andrew McDonald.

The Australian Cricket team's preparations for the second and final Test against West Indies in Brisbane have been hit with a triple COVID-19 blow. After Travis Head, Australia's head coach Andrew McDonald and all-rounder Cameron Green have been tested positive for the infectious virus. However, Green and Head are expected to play the second Test that begins on January 25.

Recently, star batter Head was diagnosed with the infectious virus but captain Pat Cummins said that he is in line to play the Brisbane Test as he believed Head is 'almost out of it (the virus)'. Green is also expected to play in the second Test if the symptoms are light, the media platform The Australian reported.

The two will likely be placed in Gabba changerooms, the venue for the second Test against the Windies. 

More to follow...

