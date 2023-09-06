No Marnus Labuschagne as Australia announce star-studded 15-member squad for ODI World Cup 2023 in India

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Australia players pose after winning the T20I series vs South Africa

Cricket Australia has named a 15-member squad for the upcoming ODI World Cup in India to be led by star pacer Patrick Cummins. The major highlight of the squad is that there is no place for Marnus Labuschagne, who is arguably the backbone of the team's batting in Test cricket alongside Steven Smith. The team is fairly all-rounder heavy as it features the likes of Mitchell Marsh, Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Sean Abbott and Ashton Agar.

Australia's World Cup 2023 squad:

Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc

