Shamar Joseph powers West Indies to BREACH The Gabba in team's first win on Australian soil since 1997

West Indies have done it, Shamar Joseph is the hero. The Windies have pulled off an upset over Australia in the second and final Test match at The Gabba, Brisbane. The Windies have breached Australia's fortress The Gabba with a sensational win by eight runs. Just a few hours after getting cleared from a suspected stress fracture, Joseph tore the Australian batting line-up, picking up a seven-wicket haul in the final innings. The Windies have become the first team ever to defeat Australia in a Pink-ball Test match.

The match was an absolute thriller with both teams giving it their all in the Pink Day Test. The Aussies were chasing a target 216 and were on road to do it before Joseph's fiery spell turned the tables. The Windies made a comeback into the contest on the back of a bruised Joseph, who went to a hospital to take scans for his suspected toe fracture. However, he was cleared of it ahead of the fourth day of the Test match.

Joseph tore into the Australian batting line-up in the first session of the day. The Aussies were poised at 60/2 in their chase of 216 but lost six wickets in the opening session. They scored 127 runs but lost six wickets in it - all to the sensational Joseph.

