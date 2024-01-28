Sunday, January 28, 2024
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Shamar Joseph powers West Indies to BREACH The Gabba in team's first win on Australian soil since 1997

Shamar Joseph powers West Indies to BREACH The Gabba in team's first win on Australian soil since 1997

Australia were asked to chase 216 in the second Test. West Indies ran them for money on the fourth day of the Test at The Gabba in Brisbane.

Varun Malik Written By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Updated on: January 28, 2024 13:00 IST
Shamar Joseph and West Indies team
Image Source : GETTY Shamar Joseph and West Indies team

West Indies have done it, Shamar Joseph is the hero. The Windies have pulled off an upset over Australia in the second and final Test match at The Gabba, Brisbane. The Windies have breached Australia's fortress The Gabba with a sensational win by eight runs. Just a few hours after getting cleared from a suspected stress fracture, Joseph tore the Australian batting line-up, picking up a seven-wicket haul in the final innings. The Windies have become the first team ever to defeat Australia in a Pink-ball Test match.

The match was an absolute thriller with both teams giving it their all in the Pink Day Test. The Aussies were chasing a target 216 and were on road to do it before Joseph's fiery spell turned the tables. The Windies made a comeback into the contest on the back of a bruised Joseph, who went to a hospital to take scans for his suspected toe fracture. However, he was cleared of it ahead of the fourth day of the Test match. 

Joseph tore into the Australian batting line-up in the first session of the day. The Aussies were poised at 60/2 in their chase of 216 but lost six wickets in the opening session. They scored 127 runs but lost six wickets in it - all to the sensational Joseph.

More to follow...

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News