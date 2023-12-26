AUS vs PAK: David Warner becomes Australia's second highest run-getter in history, breaks ex- captain's record

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY David Warner zoomed past former Australian captain Steve Waugh for most runs for the country in international cricket

Australian opener David Warner in his swansong Test assignment is making sure to end on a high note and the opposition Pakistan, it seems, also want him to see for just a bit longer by presenting him Christmas gifts on the field as he lived a charmed life on the first day at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Warner would have been out on the second ball if not for a dropped catch off Shaheen Afridi and then went on to score 38 runs as Australia ended a rain-hit day one of the Boxing Day Test on 187/3.

On his way to 38, Warner became the second highest run-scorer for Australia in international cricket as he went past former Australian captain Steve Waugh. Warner is now just behind Ricky Ponting, however, he seems unattainable as of now given he is nearly 9,000 runs ahead of the veteran left-hander.

Most runs in international cricket for Australia

27,368 runs in 667 innings - Ricky Ponting

18,515 runs in 460 innings - David Warner

18,496 runs in 548 innings - Steve Waugh

17,698 runs in 517 innings - Allan Border

17,112 runs in 449 innings - Michael Clarke

Warner will bow out of Test cricket after the final match of the series at his home ground in Sydney and having already smashed a century in the series opener in Perth, the opening batter will be keen to get another three-figure score in the remaining few innings.

As far as the match is concerned, it was an overcast day in Melbourne and it seems it will be the case again on Day 2 as well, which means assistance for the seamers and Pakistan will hope to get Australia out before or around 300 otherwise, it could be another long game for the visitors.

