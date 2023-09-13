Asian Games 2023: Indian pacer Shivam Mavi set to be ruled due to injury - Report

Follow us on Image Source : AP Shivam Mavi is likely to be ruled out of the 19th Asian Games

An Indian team is currently playing in the ongoing Asia Cup, finalising its preparation and the playing XI ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup, there is another side on the heels of starting its preparations for the Asian Games. A second-string Indian team led by Ruturaj Gaikwad getting ready for a preparatory camp ahead of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. However, even before the start of the tournament, the team has been hit by an injury concern.

As per a report by The Indian Express, Mavi has suffered a yet unknown injury and the BCCI is on the lookout for replacements. Given the restriction in the Asian Games village, no team will be allowed to carry reserve players and hence the replacement player will travel as part of the squad.

There was Vidarbha and Lucknow Super Giants pacer Yash Thakur in the squad as well, however, the report stated that he also has injured his back and hence Umran Malik, who didn't get a call-up in the World Cup squad as well as the reserves is likely to be called in.

The prohibition of extra players means the likes of Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, R Sai Kishore and Sai Sudharsan won't be travelling with the Gaikwad-led side.

National Cricket Academy (NCA) head VVS Laxman will be the head coach for the tournament for the men's team while Sairaj Bahutule will be the spin bowling coach with Munish Bali as the fielding coach. Team India will directly be playing their first game in the quarter-finals on October 3 with the semis and the final likely to be held on October 5 and 7.

Team India squad for the 19th Asian Games: Ruturaj Gaikwad (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Dube, Prabhsimran Singh (wicket-keeper)

