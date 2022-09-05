Asia Cup: Arshdeep Singh's parents open up about entire situation, share heartfelt message; Watch video

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Parents of Arshdeep Singh

India bowler Arshdeep Singh is being the topic of constant discussion after dropping a catch in the Super-4 match of the Asia Cup against Pakistan on Sunday.

There were fierce posts against him on social media. After which former cricketers and leaders stood in his support. His parents also interacted with the media and gave their take on the situation.

In the 18th over against Pakistan, Arshdeep had dropped the catch of Asif Ali, after which the match turned completely and India suffered a loss.

Arshdeep Singh's parents won everyone's hearts while talking to ANI.

Both of them said that they didn't feel bad about anyone's words. If fans love, they can get angry too.

"Everyone wants their team to win. When it does not happen, fans take out their anger on players through their words. We are taking this all in a positive manner. The match was pretty nice," Arshdeep's father Darshan Singh said.

He also added that he had talked to Arshdeep and that he is not getting affected by the comments and is focussing on the next match instead.

The 23-year-old's mother Daljeet Kaur said, "People's work is to talk. If they criticize a player, they do so because they love him and want him to do good. We are taking it positively. We were praying that Arshdeep would stop those two runs. Dropped catches are a part of the game. But made up for it in the next over."

In another interview with Pakistan's YouTuber Rizwan Haider, Arshdeeps parents gave their take. Rizwan interacted with the cricketer's parents after the Indo-Pak match. In this video, Arshdeep's father said, "It is a game in which one wins and one loses. We would have played better in the final. At the same time, his mother said, "If 12-13 runs were needed, we would have won the match."

