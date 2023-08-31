Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Match 2, Pitch Report, Weather, Playing XI Changes

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Bangladesh cricket team

SL vs BAN, Asia Cup, Match 2: Asia Cup got off to a rollicking start on Wednesday as hosts Pakistan thrashed Nepal by a mammoth margin of 238 runs at the Multan Cricket Stadium in a Group A fixture.

The action now moves to the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium where the defending champions Sri Lanka will be up against Bangladesh in a Group B affair. The Dasun Shanaka-led side is ravaged by injuries and hence wears a very depleted look on paper. Injuries to Dusmantha Chameera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dilshan Madushanka, and Lahiru Kumara among others have rattled the bowling core of the six-time champions and hence it might turn out to be an extremely daunting task for the Sri Lankan skipper to win the contest against Bangla Tigers.

Bangladesh are also battling injury concerns of their own as former skipper Tamim Iqbal and wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das will be not seen in action for them in this edition of the continental tournament.

Pallekle International Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

The surface at the Pallekle International Cricket Stadium has always been a very sporting one. While the batters get rewarded after getting their eyes in, the pitch always provides ample assistance to pacers and spinners alike.

Pallekele International Cricket Stadium: The Numbers Game

Total ODI Matches: 36

Matches won batting first: 15

Matches won bowling first: 20

Average first innings score: 250

Average second innings score: 202

Highest total scored: 363/7 by South Africa vs Sri Lanka

Highest score chased: 314/6 by Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan

Lowest total recorded: 70 all out by Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka

Lowest total defended: 206/9 by West Indies vs Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's Likely Playing XI:

Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dushan Hemantha/Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando, Kasun Rajitha

Bangladesh's Likely Playing XI:

Mohammad Naim, Tanzid Hasan/Anamul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam

Latest Cricket News