  5. Asia Cup 2023: Shubman Gill slams his 5th ODI ton; becomes first batter to score 1000 runs in format in 2023

Team India opener Shubman Gill continued his splendid form in ODI cricket in 2023 as he smashed his fourth century in the format of the year and fifth overall as he kept his side afloat in the Asia Cup 2023 Super Fours match against Bangladesh.

Anshul Gupta Written By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Published on: September 15, 2023 22:39 IST
Shubman Gill slammed his fifth century in ODIs in the
Image Source : AP Shubman Gill slammed his fifth century in ODIs in the crunch encounter against Bangladesh

Team India opener Shubman Gill continued his splendid form in the year 2023 in ODIs as he slammed his fourth century of the year keeping his side afloat in a tricky situation the Men in Blue found themselves in the Asia Cup 2023 Super Fours encounter against Bangladesh. Team India found themselves in a tricky position but Gill held one end up and smashed his way to a memorable ton, probably the most important in his career so far.

On the way to his fifth ODI century, Gill completed 1500 runs in international cricket and 1000 runs in ODIs in 2023, becoming the first man to achieve both feats. Gill brought up his century off 117 balls and got really aggressive after reaching the three-figure mark to ensure that India don't fall too far behind the run rate.

Most runs in ODIs in 2023

1025 - Shubman Gill (India) in 17 innings

934 - Asif Khan (UAE) in 24 innings
817 - Pathum Nissanka (Sri Lanka) in 19 innings
792 - V Aravind (UAE) in 26 innings
782 - Muhammad Waseem in 24 innings

However, he played one shot too many against as off-spinner Mahedi Hasan's wide delivery did the trick as Gill could get as far as the long-off fielder.

More to follow...

