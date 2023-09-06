Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Gaddafi Stadium Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Playing XI Changes

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Pakistan (left) Bangladesh (right)

PAK vs BAN, Asia Cup 2023, Super Fours, Gaddafi Stadium Pitch Report: The Super Fours stage of the ongoing Asia Cup will kickstart with an intriguing contest between hosts Pakistan and Bangladesh at the Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday, September 6. Hosts Pakistan have been nothing short of dominant in the ongoing tournament. They began their campaign by hammering Nepal by 238 runs and were clinical with the ball in the fixture against arch-rivals India which ended in a stalemate due to rain.

On the other hand, Bangladesh had a disappointing start to their Asia Cup campaign after they lost their opening fixture against Sri Lanka at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium by five wickets. However, the Bangla Tigers made a spirited comeback and defeated Afghanistan by a staggering margin of 89 runs. The weather is expected to remain pleasant and rain is not going to affect the contest.

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Pitch Report

The wicket at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore has been batting-friendly thus far in the ongoing tournament and doesn't seem to behave any differently for the Super Fours opener. It will be hard work for bowlers and batters would like to make the most out of the batting deck.

Gaddafi Stadium Records and Stats

Total ODI Matches: 71

Matches won batting first: 36

Matches won bowling first: 33

Average first innings score: 252

Average second innings score: 217

Highest total scored: 375/3 by Pakistan vs Zimbabwe

Highest score chased: 349/4 by Pakistan vs Australia

Lowest total recorded: 75 all out by Pakistan vs Sri Lanka

Lowest total defended: 170/8 by West Indies vs Pakistan

Pakistan's Playing XI:

Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

Bangladesh's Likely Playing XI:

Mohammad Naim, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud

Latest Cricket News