Asia Cup 2022: Sanju Samson dropped yet again by Indian team management, Twitter fumes over ignorance

Asia Cup 2022: Sanju Samson

Asia Cup 2022: Sanju Samson''s journey with the Indian cricket team on the international stage is getting very uncomfortable to watch with every passing series. The Kerala batsman who is rated very highly amongst the fans and cricket experts all over the world have constantly questioned the Indian team's selection process and the logic behind ignoring him. People have continuously criticized the BCCI and the selection committee for giving repeated chances to Shreyas and ignoring Sanju despite the former performing badly on the international stage.

The Kerala-based batsman who had debuted for team India in 2015 and was considered former India captain MS Dhoni's heir has constantly been in and out of the Indian team and surprisingly never played three consecutive T20I matches in the Indian colors. The Rajasthan Royal skipper proved his worth when he was handed over an opportunity to bat at number 4 for India when they were taking on Ireland. Over the years India handed over loads of chances to Rishabh Pant and Ishan Kishan despite their bad performances but as far as Sanju's case is concerned, he never had these many chances at his disposal.

Sanju Samson was included in team India's ODI squad after KL Rahul was down with COVID and could not take the trip to West Indies. He played in the ODI matches and fared pretty well in the series. With the top order completely jampacked with talismans like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and KL Rahul, Sanju Samson will find it extremely difficult to make the cut in India's top order.

Cricket fans have repeatedly called out the BCCI for blatantly ignoring Samson and this time around when he was excluded from the Asia Cup squad, Twitter called out the BCCI and the Indian team management for their thought process behind this matter.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

squad for Asia Cup 2022 - Rohit Sharma (Capt ), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, R Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, R Jadeja, R Ashwin, Y Chahal, R Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

