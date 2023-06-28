Wednesday, June 28, 2023
     
Ashes 2023: England announce squad for T20I series, Danielle Gibson receives maiden call-up

England host Australia in the three-match T20I series starting on July 1 at Edgbaston with young all-rounder Alice Capsey returning to the squad.

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced a 16-member squad for the Ashes T20I series against Australia on Wednesday, June 28. Young batting all-rounder Danielle Gibson has been included in the T20I squad after receiving her maiden call-up for the one-off Test in Nottingham. 

Star all-rounder Alice Capsey returns to the setup after missing the Test where England suffered an 89-run defeat. Gibson didn't get a chance to make her international debut in Nottingham but is likely to earn her first international cap during the three-match T20I series. Gibson was also part of England's reserve squad during the T20 World Cup in South Africa this year.

England Women's coach Jon Lewis highlighted selected players' performances for England A in the recent fixtures and pointed out Gibson's potential and the current form.

“A number of those selected have performed exceptionally well for England A in their short format fixtures and it’s great to have them back with us,” Lewis said in an official statement. "Danielle Gibson is selected for the first time in our IT20 squad, she is in great form at the regional level and has the potential to impact the game whenever she is called upon."

Speedster Issy Wong also returned to the squad after missing England's T20I team for the T20 World Cup 2023. Wong was impressive in the Women's Premier League in India and played a crucial role in Mumbai Indians' title success.

“Issy Wong returns to the T20 squad after her success in the Women's Premier League with Mumbai Indians, it will be exciting to see how she has progressed and grown from those experiences. We look forward to playing these three matches and putting on a show for everyone to enjoy,” Lewis added.

England Women's Ashes T20I squad: Heather Knight (c), Nat Sciver-Brunt (vc), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones (wk), Issy Wong, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Danielle Wyatt 

Women's Ashes T20I Schedule

First T20I, 1 July,  Edgbaston, Birmingham 

Second T20I, 5 July, The Kia Oval, London 

Third T20I, 8 July, Lord’s, London 

