Mitchell Starc's record IPL deal a Great justification for the hard work: Alyssa Healy

Kolkata Knight Riders created history when they spent a record amount to sign Mitchell Starc in the Indian Premier League 2024 auction on Tuesday, December 19. KKR shattered all-time record to make the Australian cricketer the most expensive player in IPL auction history with a sensational winning bid of INR 24.75 crore.

After the auction, Australia women's cricket captain Alyssa Healy revealed her reaction to the news and said that her husband deserved it due to all the hard work over the years.

“Look, it is what it is,” Alyssa Healy told media on Wednesday. "It is an amazing moment for Mitch. It is a great justification for the hard work he has put in and (for) probably some of the choices he has made over the last eight years to put his country first. I was actually in the gym, not thinking of beers, working hard (and) watching it all unfold. (It was an) amazing day for him and Pat (Cummins).”

Healy and Starc got married in April 2016 and both cricketers are at the peak of their careers. Healy, with over 5000 international runs, was appointed as Australia's all-format captain earlier this month and is set to make her captaincy debut in the upcoming one-off Test match against India at Wankhede Stadium starting on December 21.

Meanwhile, Starc, 33, is set to return to IPL after a gap of eight years and as a most valuable buy. The left-arm pacer featured for Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2014 and 2015 and enjoyed an impressive stint. He was snapped by KKR during the 2018 auction but missed the entire tournament due to an injury.

Starc also talked about his excitement to receive a record amount and said that he will be looking forward to playing at Kolkata's iconic Eden Gardens in IPL 2024.

"Hey KKR Fans. I'm thrilled to be joining this year's IPL and can't wait to get to Eden Gardens to experience the home fans, the home crowd and the atmosphere. Looking forward to seeing you then. Ami KKR" Starc said.

