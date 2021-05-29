After Ravindra Jadeja, Cheteshwar Pujara shares picture of India's jersey ahead of WTC final

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CHETESHWAR_PUJARA India's Cheteshwar Pujara

India's Test batting mainstay Cheteshwar Pujara on Saturday shared a picture sporting the retro jersey ahead of the much-awaited World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand.

Pujara is currently serving the mandatory quarantine period in Mumbai ahead of the team's departure for England tour.

"When in quarantine, work from home!" he captioned the picture. Earlier this week, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batsman had shared a picture while indulging in a video game session with his daughter.

The profilic No.3 batsman was last seen in action during India's home Test series against England. In a recent inerview, Pujara had said that the Indians have a fair idea of the opposition attack for the WTC clash, and the Kiwi bowlers won't mount a challenge on the Virat Kohli-led side.

Earlier in the day, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja also uploaded a picture of India's 'Rewind to 90s' sweater. Jadeja wrote, "Rewind to 90’s #lovingit #india," while sharing the picture of the retro outfit.

The WTC final, scheduled to be played from June 18 at the Ageas Bowl, will be a repeat of the 2019 World Cup semi-final clash against New Zealand.

While the inaugural WTC will be played from June 18-22 in Southampton, the subsequent England series will start at Nottingham (Aug 4-8) and will be followed by matches at Lord's (August 12-16), Leeds (Aug 25-29), Oval (Sep 2-6) and Manchester (Sep 10-14).

The Indian camp, currently serving eight-day hard quarantine in Mumbai, is expected to fly out on June 2 after all the playing and non-playing members return three negative RT-PCR results.