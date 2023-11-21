Tuesday, November 21, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Afghanistan Cricket Board confirms schedule for first-ever white-ball tour of India

Afghanistan Cricket Board confirms schedule for first-ever white-ball tour of India

The Afghanistan cricket team managed to impress everyone with its remarkable display in the recently culminated ODI World Cup 2023. They managed to finish sixth in the points table with four wins out of nine games, with victories over England and Pakistan.

Kumar Rupesh Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: November 21, 2023 20:26 IST
Afghanistan cricket team.
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Afghanistan cricket team.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has confirmed the itinerary of Afghanistan's historic tour of India. Afghanistan are slated to tour India in January 2024, for their first-ever white-ball series against the Men in Blue. The two sides will battle against each other in a three-match T20I series starting January 11 at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

Notably, India and Afghanistan have only crossed paths with each other during ACC (Asian Cricket Council) and ICC (International Cricket Council) events in white-ball cricket. Hence, the upcoming series in January will mark the beginning of bilateral cricketing relations between the two countries from the white-ball point of view.

Though the two teams haven't played a white-ball game against each other in a bilateral series, they have wrestled arms in the red-ball format already. In a standalone Test in Bengaluru at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in June 2018, the then-Asghar Afghan-led Afghanistan had crossed swords with India.

India were led by Ajinkya Rahane in the absence of Virat Kohli and had thoroughly dominated the fixture, ultimately winning it by an innings and 262 runs. The hosts had posted a mammoth total of 474 runs with the help of twin centuries by openers Shikhar Dhawan (107) and Murali Vijay (105).

In response, the touring party folded for scores of 109 and 103 in the first and the second innings respectively. Right-arm off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin dazzled with the ball as he claimed figures of 4/27 in the first innings whereas his partner in crime slow left-arm orthodox bowler Ravindra Jadeja bagged 4/17 in the second innings to help India claim victory with ease.

Related Stories
'We will have to be smart..': India bowling coach opens up on bowlers' workload in upcoming tours

'We will have to be smart..': India bowling coach opens up on bowlers' workload in upcoming tours

ICC introduces stop clock in men's ODI and T20Is to reduce time consumption between overs

ICC introduces stop clock in men's ODI and T20Is to reduce time consumption between overs

Danish Kaneria, former Pakistan cricketer, lauds PM Modi for consoling Team India in dressing room

Danish Kaneria, former Pakistan cricketer, lauds PM Modi for consoling Team India in dressing room

Afghanistan's T20I tour of India (2024):

Date  Match Venue
January 11 1st T20I IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
January 14 2nd T20I Holkar Stadium, Indore
January 17 3rd T20I M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

 

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News