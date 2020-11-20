Australia vs India: Adelaide Oval likely to remain first Test venue

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Adelaide Oval.

Adelaide Oval’s hopes of hosting the first Australia-India test from December 17 received a major boost after South Australia’s lockdown is set to be lifted on Saturday, reported Australian Associated Press.

Earlier the day/night Test match received a severe jolt after a spike in COVID-19 cases in South Australia; forcing the state’s premier to call lockdown while admitting that there was no guarantee they could host the game.

This led to the belief that the match could be shifted to Sydney or Melbourne Cricket Ground, with the chief of the latter also expressing willingness to host the first Test if their change in venue.

However, with the news of restriction being taken off from Saturday midnight meant the Adelaide Oval is likely to continue as the host of the pink-ball Test.

Earlier on Wednesday, Cricket Australia said they are optimistic that the first Test of the much-anticipated series between Australia and India would remain in Adelaide.

Cricket.com.au also added that Adelaide Oval wicket is widely considered the best cricket wicket in the country, while its surface is also considered the most suitable for the pink ball.