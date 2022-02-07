T20 Asia Cup of wheelchair cricket to be played in Pakistan in 2023

Follow us on Image Source : INDIAN WHEELCHAIR CRICKET File photo of India wheelchair cricket team.

Highlights The executive committee of ICWC approved the proposal submitted by the Pakistan wheelchair cricket

Pakistan are also the defending champs as they defeated India in the final played in 2019

The decision was taken during 2nd AGM of the International Council of Wheelchair Cricket

The second edition of the T20 Asia Cup wheelchair cricket will be hosted by Pakistan from January next year, decided the game's international body (ICWC) during their annual general meeting earlier this week.

All seven Asian member countries of ICWC, including India, will take part in the second edition of the competition. The executive committee of ICWC approved the proposal submitted by the Pakistan wheelchair cricket body (PWCC) to organise the second Asia Cup in the nation in January-February 2023 in its four major cities.

The second AGM of the International Council of Wheelchair Cricket was held on February 1 through the virtual link meeting by all member countries and all the executive committee members from Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Nepal, England, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and Iran.

Pakistan is also the defending champions of the tournament as they defeated India in the final played in Kathmandu in 2019.

In other development in the meeting, the committee also emphasised opening the doors for new members to other continents. Countries from Africa in Zimbabwe and Liberia are taken into consideration as they are willing to be the new associate members of ICWC after the next ICWC meeting will be held soon. Cambodia, Uganda and West Indies will also be in the focus of the ICWC.

The international body will also consider making a calendar year plan while bilateral and triangular series of wheelchair cricket will be in focus.

ICWC also announced the promotion of Ghazal Khan, CEO of Divyang Cricket Control Board of India (DCCBI) as the director of international affairs with the body.