23 ko jaa raha hun, tab de dunga: Virat Kohli's humble request to a fan asking for selfie goes viral - WATCH

Virat Kohli will be one of the main players for India in the Asia Cup

Virat Kohli, the batting stalwart of the Indian cricket team is enjoying a much-deserved break before a hectic and long cricketing season ahead. After returning from the West Indies and the USA, Kohli has been enjoying the break while has been seen out and about in Mumbai in the last few days. Recently, a video has gone viral of the India star where his humility won the hearts of millions of his fans.

Kohli was about to get into his car to go somewhere before a fan followed him in the parking asking for a selfie. Kohli politely told the fan that he will leave on August 23 and asked him to come and take a photo then. "23 tarikh ko jaa raha hun main, tab de dunga (I am leaving on the 23rd, will give a selfie then)," said Kohli.

The video has gone viral on the video as the fans can't stop praising him for his humility and kindness. Watch the video here:

Kohli was probably referring to the week-long camp that the Indian team will be having before the Asia Cup. Team India head coach Rahul Dravid reportedly was keen on having a preparatory camp before the Asia Cup in Bengaluru.

Kohli will be key for India if they have to defend their ODI Asia Cup title having won in 2018. Kohli hasn't batted in an ODI since March against Australia as both he and Rohit Sharma chose to rest from the West Indies series. India open their Asia Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan in Kandy on September 2. This will be the first time that the two teams will be playing an ODI since the 2019 World Cup. The final of the Asia Cup will be played on September 17 before the Indian team plays the 3-match ODI series against Australia.

