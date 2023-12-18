21-year-old's body discovered hanging from Eden Gardens gallery; investigation underway

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Eden Gardens.

Kolkata police recovered a body found hanging from one of the galleries of the iconic Eden Gardens Stadium on Monday, December 18.

The dead has been identified as Dhananjay Barik, son of one of the members of the ground staff. As per a PTI report, Dhananjay's body was discovered by one of the caretakers at the venue, hanging from the upper tier of gallery-K.

A senior police official in charge of the investigation has revealed that Dhananjay was "possibly suffering from depression because he was not getting appointment as a ground staff at the Eden Gardens like his father and uncle".

"The deceased was possibly suffering from depression because he was not getting appointment as a ground staff at the Eden Gardens like his father and uncle, who are also employed there.

We are investigating whether it is a case of suicide or something else.

The body has been sent for post-mortem," the officer was quoted as saying by PTI.

The police officer also informed that the kith and kin of the deceased had filed a missing complaint at Maidan Police Station on Sunday (December 17).

Notably, this is not the first time the famed venue has hit the headlines for a tragic incident. On August 9, a fire had occurred in the false ceiling of the players' dressing room in which several pieces of playing equipment got burned.

The incident had unfolded amid the renovation work that was being carried out at the stadium in a full-fledged manner for the ODI World Cup.

Eden hosted five fixtures during the marquee tournament, including the second semi-final fixture which involved Pat Cummins' Australia and Temba Bavuma's South Africa. The match was sold out and witnessed the Aussies pip the Proteas by three wickets to advance into the summit clash of the tournament.

