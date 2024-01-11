2007 ICC World Twenty20 winner to join England Lions as batting consultant for series against India A

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Dinesh Karthik.

The England Lions have decided to pick the brains of Dinesh Karthik to get the most out of their tour of India that gets underway with a tour match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, January 12.

Karthik has been included in the England Lions' coaching set-up as a batting consultant to assist in the team's preparation as the side braces itself for the challenging conditions in India.

The 38-year-old will be reportedly involved with the set-up for the first nine days of the tour.

Having played truckloads of games in the domestic circuit, Karthik has a fair amount of idea of how the wickets will behave during the tour and hence his inclusion can prove to be a masterstroke for the touring party.

The Tamil Nadu-born will join the coaching staff led by head coach Neil Killeen and full-time assistant coaches Carl Hopkinson and Richard Dawson. Former England off-spinner Graeme Swann will also join the group as a mentor.

Following Karthik's nine-day-long stint with the side, former England batter Ian Bell will land in India to link up with the Lions in the capacity of their batting consultant on the tour. Bell, 41, is currently rendering his services to Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League (BBL) as their assistant coach.

Notably, Karthik has not played a game for India since their loss to England in the second semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. He continues to turn up for Tamil Nadu in the domestic circuit and works as a broadcaster too.

England Lions squad:

Josh Bohannon (c), Kasey Aldridge, Brydon Carse, Jack Carson, James Coles, Matt Fisher, Keaton Jennings, Tom Lawes, Alex Lees, Dan Mousley, Callum Parkinson, Matt Potts, Ollie Price, James Rew, Ollie Robinson

England Lions tour of India: