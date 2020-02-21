Image Source : @SACHIN_RT/TWITTER You made my last Test special: Tendulkar congratulates Pragyan Ojha on retirement

Off-spinner Pragyan Ojha took retirement from international cricket on Friday from all forms of international cricket with immediate effect. The 33-year-old played 24 Tests, 18 ODIs and 6 T20Is in which he scalped 113, 21 and 10 wickets respectively.

India's batting great Sachin Tendulkar congratulated Ojha on a fantastic career and said he made my last Test special by picking 10 wickets.

Sachin wrote: "@pragyanojha, it was always great to see your big heart & skill at work. You made my last Test special by picking 10 wickets.

Welcome to the second innings club, my friend!"

Tendulkar's final Test in Mumbai against the West Indies in November 2013 also became the last of the 33-year-old Ojha's career. He went out of favour after that but did not give any reasons for his decision to call it quits now.

His last competitive appearance came in November 2018 in a first-class game for Bihar, with which he had a very short stint.

In the early stage of his career, Ojha had a fruitful spin partnership with R Ashwin in Tests, taking 20 wickets in the 2011 home Tests against West Indies and 13 the following year against New Zealand.

The left-arm spinner played 92 matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He started with now-defunct Deccan Chargers in 2009 and later again with Mumbai Indians. His last IPL appearance came in 2015. He picked 89 wickets in total in the cash-rich league.