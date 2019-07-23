Watch: Ravichandran Ashwin bowls with mysterious action in TNPL, gets wicket

Image Source : TWITTER Ravichandran Ashwin is currently playing for Dindigul Dragons in the Tamil Nadu Premier League.

Ravichandran Ashwin and unconventional cricket go parallel with each other, and the fans saw another example for the same in the ongoing Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL).

Ashwin, who plays for Dindigul Dragons in the league, unleashed a bizarre bowling action during the game against Madurai Panthers, and interestingly, also got a wicket on the delivery.

The off-spinner hid the ball behind the back and ran with short steps, before flighting the delivery to an enormous extent. The batsman advanced out of his crease to hit the ball straight towards long-off, where the fielder caught it with ease.

The situation in the game, however, was in favour of Ashwin, even before he came to bowl. This was the last over of the innings, with Madurai Panthers needing 32 runs to win the game. The off-spinner got another wicket in the over, and conceded only two runs.

Here's the delivery:

This was not the first time when Ashwin tried something unconventional on a cricket field this year. He made significant headlines for a Mankading incident in the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he ran out Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler.

Ashwin is a part of India's test match squad for the tour to the West Indies.