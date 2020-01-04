WATCH: As Irfan Pathan announces retirement, relive his historic hat-trick versus Pakistan

Image Source : GETTY Irfan Pathan is the only bowler to take a hat trick in first over of a Test

Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Saturday announced his retirement from international cricket, hence bringing an end to his injury-ridden career. The 35-year-old last played for India in October 2012, and featured in 29 Tests (1105 runs and 100 wickets), 120 ODIs (1544 runs and 173 wickets) and 24 T20 Internationals (172 runs and 28 wickets). He was also instrumental in India's win in the inaugural World T20 final against Pakistan.

As Pathan announces his retirement, we revisit the historic hat-trick he took against Pakistan in 2006 in Karachi.

Winning the toss in Karachi, then Indian skipper Rahul Dravid opted to field first and Pathan started with a bang producing three stellar deliveries to get rid of the Pakistan top-three. In the very first over of the match, Pathan dismissed Salman Butt, Younis Khan and Mohammad Yousuf to become the second Indian bowler to take a Test hat-trick and the only bowler to take a hat trick in first over of a Test.

But much to his dismay, India lost the match by 41 runs following a Pakistan fightback. Pathan finished the first innings with five wickets, scored 40 runs and picked only a solitary wicket while scoring just four runs in the second innings. India eventually lost the series 1-0 following draws in Lahore and Faisalabad.

Besides his hat-trick against Pakistan, Pathan also played a key role in India's win in Australia on a tricky Perth wicket, which offered steep bounce. He picked five wickets and scored a well-crafted 46 in the second innings while batting at No.3. He was named the Man of the Match and subsequently became the first Asian to win the award in a Test at WACA.