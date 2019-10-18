Skipper Virat Kohli returns to training ahead of final Test against South Africa

Image Source : @IMVKOHLI/TWITTER Skipper Virat Kohli returns to training season ahead of final Test against South Africa

Team India captain Virat Kohli returned to the training session on Friday ahead of the third and the final Test match against South Africa in Ranchi.

After clinching three-match series 2-0, Virat Kohli and Co. will aim to grab the precious 40 points in World Test Championship. With 200 points, India tower above their nearest rival New Zealand by a handsome 140 points.

Kohli took to Twitter and posted some photos of training season with teammates on the eve of Ranchi Test and wrote: "Positive spirits in today's training session. All set for tomorrow!"

Positive spirits in today's training session. All set for tomorrow! 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/BieZYpeiIo — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 18, 2019

Earlier, Kohli missed the training session on Thursday as he spent time with wife Anushka Sharma on the auspicious occasion of Karwa Chauth. Alongside Kohli, opener Rohit Sharma also chose to skip the practise session on Thursday.

The 32-year-old is in astonishing form as he scored his career-best score of 254 not out in the second Test in Pune to guide his team to massive an innings and 137-run win.

Meanwhile, Kohli (936) is now just one rating point behind Australia's Steve Smith (937) who is sitting at the top of the rankings.

Earlier the Indian skipper made it clear that there is plenty to play for in the final Test and the team cannot afford a drop in intensity. India, who have already take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, will face South Africa in the final Test beginning Saturday in Ranchi.