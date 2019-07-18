Sunrisers Hyderabad sign England's World Cup-winning coach Trevor Bayliss

Thursday, July 18, 2019
     
The Hyderabad-franchise has parted ways with Tom Moody, who had been the coach of the side for the last seven years.

IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad have announced Trevor Bayliss as their new coach, parting ways with Tom Moody.

SRH made the announcement on their official Twitter profile.

“After very careful consideration, the SunRisers franchise has decided to take a new direction with the Head Coaching role and will be parting ways with the services of Tom Moody. Trevor Bayliss England 2019 World Cup Winning coach has been appointed Head Coach of SunRisers Hyderabad,” the press release said.

Trevor Bayliss led the English men’s team to their first-ever cricket world cup victory last week, beating New Zealand in the final of the tournament.

“Trevor has already won 2 IPL trophies with KKR and has also won the Big Bash League and Champions League with Sydney Sixers. He is a proven winner and we feel that his successful track record will be ideal in taking SunRisers Hyderabad forward,” the release read.

Tom Moody, the outgoing coach, led Sunrisers to their only IPL victory in 2016.

“We would like to thank Tom Moody, who has made an enormous Impact with the franchise, helping us achieve 5 playoff appearances over the past 7 years, including a much treasured championship in 2016.

“We would also like to thank him for his work ethic and leadership over our journey and wish him all the success moving forward.”

