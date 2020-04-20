Fast bowler with a sense of humour, love that: Sunil Gavaskar on Shoaib Akhtar

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar said he 'enjoyed' former Pakistan fast-bowler Shoaib Akhtar's reply which came after his 'snowfall in Lahore' comment.

Ever since Shoaib Akhtar suggested that India and Pakistan should play a bilateral ODI series to raise funds to fight coronavirus pandemic, many former Indian players have also opined on the issue.

While Kapil Dev earlier said that it is not the time to play cricket, former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar also remarked that there are 'more chances of snowfall in Lahore' than a bilateral series between the two nations.

Akhtar later replied, "Well Sunny Bhai, we did have a snowfall in Lahore last year. So nothing is impossible."

On Monday, Gavaskar acknowledged the former Pakistan speedster's reply in a light way, stating that he 'enjoyed' it.

"Requests keep coming in to join with them (former cricketers) to relive the old times and talk about how time is spent in the current self-containment situation. It's not easy which ones to accept and which to reject," Gavaskar wrote in his column for Mid-Day.

"I enjoyed the one I did with Ramiz Raja as we get along very well but what I enjoyed even more was Shoaib Akhtar's superb comeback about my snowfall in Lahore comment. A fast bowler with a sense of humour. Wow, love that!"

Cricket has come to a standstill due to the outbreak of coronavirus across the world. The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League, which was scheduled to begin on March 29, has also been suspended till further notice.

(With inputs from IANS)

