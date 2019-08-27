Stokes achieves career-best Test rankings after Ashes heroics, Bumrah breaks into top 10 in bowlers rankings

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES/AP Stokes achieves career-best rankings after Ashes heroics, Bumrah breaks into top 10 in bowlers rankings

England's Ben Stokes and India's Jasprit Bumrah were the big gainers in the latest ICC rankings released by the International Cricket Council on Tuesday.

Stokes's Headingley heroics, where he scored a match-winning 135 not out, helped him gain 13 places in the batsmen rankings and now moved into career-best 13th position.

The all-rounder also moved to the second spot in the all-rounder's rankings after gaining 44 points in the third Ashes Test -- at 411 points, he is now only 22 points behind West Indies skipper Jason Holder.

England captain Joe Root moved to No.7 while Ajinkya Rahane's tally of 183 runs in the first Test, has taken him to the 11th position in the batsmen rankings. Virat Kohli tops the charts with 910 points to his name.

In the bowling department, Bumrah has entered the top ten bowler rankings for the first time after picking up a five-wicket haul against West Indies.

Bumrah currently stands at the seventh position with 774 points.

Pacer Jofra Archer has moved to the 43rd position in the bowlers' rankings as he took eight wickets in the third Test against Australia.

Australian quickie Pat Cummins is positioned at the pole position in the bowler rankings with 908 points.

(With inputs from ANI)