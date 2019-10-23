Sreesanth uproots Sachin Baby's stumps in nets | Watch

Image Source : TWITTER Sreesanth targets a comeback to first-class cricket in 2020.

Indian speedster Sreesanth is gearing up for the comeback in the nets, and in a video, he is seen bowling to fellow Kerala teammate Sachin Baby. The bowling action has hardly changed, and as Sreesanth hits his stumps, his celebration reminisces his playing days as well.

Watch:

Good to see @sreesanth36 back in practice, he cleans up current Kerala player, Sachin Baby. pic.twitter.com/HYfekHvGrZ — Johns (@CricCrazyJohns) October 23, 2019

Sreesanth was banned for life on spot-fixing charges in 2013. In August 2019, however, the sentence was reduced to seven years. The Kerala speedster has insisted on multiple occasions that he is innocent.

Kerala cricketer Sreesanth is expected to make a comeback to professional cricket in the 2020 first-class season.

During his time outside cricket, he made television and film appearances. However, he has said that he aims for a return to the sport once the term of the ban ends.