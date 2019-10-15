Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Brian Lara set to return to cricket action in February 2020

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES A host of cricket legends, which include Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara, Virender Sehwag and Brett Lee will return to action on February 2020 for the Road Safety World Series.

The Road safety World Series will be an annual T20 cricket tournament between legends of five cricket playing nations -- Australia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies and host India. The cricketers are expected to spread the message of road safety during this League.

The tournament will be played from February 2 to 16, 2020, and will be hosted across premier venues in India.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has issued a No-Objection Certificate to the organisers to promote the T20 cricket league as an annual event titled Road Safety World Series.

The League is promoted by Swach Bharat Surakshit Bharat, a trust working closely with the RTO department of Maharashtra and it is conceptualized by the Professional Management Group (PMG).

Tendulkar is the Brand Ambassador of the League.