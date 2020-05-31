Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Sachin Tendulkar's trailblazing career is the stuff legends are made of: VVS Laxman

Batting great VVS Laxman on Saturday said that he will unveil the players who influenced him. The veteran batsman took to Twitter and decided to give tribute some of the players he played alongside. On Sunday, Laxman decided to reveal the first name and it was none other than 'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar. The duo has played for several years alongside and had won many matches for India.

Laxman on Saturday took to Twitter and wrote: "I have been very fortunate throughout my career to have played alongside men who inspired through their deeds. There are lessons to be learnt, like I did, from the way they carried themselves. Over the next few days, I’ll be paying tribute to teammates who influenced me immensely."

While revealing Tendulkar's name Laxman wrote: "His trail-blazing career is the stuff legends are made of,but even more endearing is his commitment, passion & respect for the game that made him what he is.Staying grounded despite the adulation he received is a remarkable quality,one of the hallmarks of his greatness @sachin_rt."

Tendulkar and Laxman used to bat alongside in the middle-order for India for almost two decades, they share many memorable partnerships together. The highest stand between the two of them come against Australia in 2004, when the duo piled-up 353 runs in Sydney.

Recently, Laxman also shared a memorable photo on social media where he is seen meeting former South Africa President and anti-apartheid hero Nelson Mandela in 1996.

"Found this fond 1996 memory of meeting the great #NelsonMandela who was & continues to remain an inspiration. Despite enormous hardships,27 years in prison & going through unspeakable levels of cruelty,the grace with which he lived,teaches us to remain joyful in every situation," Laxman said in a tweet on his official Twitter handle.

The photo with the tweet saw Nobel Peace Prize laureate Mandela shaking hands with Laxman. The picture also has Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar in it.

