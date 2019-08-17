Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and other Indian players enjoy dinner at Brian Lara's home

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DWAYNE BRAVO Ahead of the first Test between India and West Indies, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Ravindra Jadeja were among Indian players who attended the dinner at Brian Lara's residency.

Indian cricketers Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul among others were hosted for a dinner by Brian Lara ahead of the first Test of the two-match series against West Indies.

The Indian team is having a good time in the Caribbean, having won both, the T20I and ODI series against the hosts. The visitors are having fun off the field as well, as many Indian players were seen spending time on the beaches and boats on the Caribbean Islands.

West Indies star Dwayne Bravo was also among the cricketers who were invited to the dinner, and he took to Instagram to share a picture from the evening.

"Thx to @brianlaraofficial for hosting us all at his residence..always great to catch up with my teammates and our brothers from India #Champion #WakeUp," wrote Bravo.

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan also posted a picture with Brian Lara. "Lefty aur lefty ka ultimate combo @brianlaraofficial," he wrote. (The ultimate combo of a two left-handed batsmen).

Team India will begin its campaign in the World Test Championship with the two-Test series against the West Indies, the first of which will begin on August 22 at Antigua and Barbuda.