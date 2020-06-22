Monday, June 22, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Cricket News
  5. Rohit Sharma is an instinctive leader but his strength is that he does his homework: Mahela Jayawardene

Rohit Sharma is an instinctive leader but his strength is that he does his homework: Mahela Jayawardene

Mumbai Indians, led by Rohit, is the IPL's most successful franchise, having won the cash-rich league a record four times.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: June 22, 2020 20:04 IST
Rohit Sharma with Mahela Jayawardene
Image Source : PTI

Rohit Sharma with Mahela Jayawardene

Rohit Sharma might come across as an instinctive captain but all his decisions are weighed carefully after gathering lot of information about opponents, said Mumbai Indians coach Mahela Jayawardene.

Mumbai Indians, led by Rohit, is the IPL's most successful franchise, having won the cash-rich league a record four times.

Related Stories

"He (Rohit) is an instinctive leader for sure. But at the same time Rohit gathers a lot of information as well, I think that's his strength," Jayawardene said on ‘Sony Ten Pit Stop’ show aired on Sony Sports Instagram page.

What Jayawardene likes about India's white-ball vice-captain is his ability to gather information.

"Ro (as he is referred by Mahela) does get a lot of information and he likes to know things. And he uses that out there in the middle.

"That's how he reacts and all that. Even though everyone thinks he is instinctively making those calls, but that information is there."

Rohit's inquisitive mind is also an indicator of how much he thinks about the game.

"He comes and asks questions...sometimes you walk into the team room for us to do some analysing and you see Rohit the analyst, just looking through certain stuff and all that....so like that he gets those little snippets from the guys, so he is prepared..,” added the former Sri Lanka captain.

So it's the preparation which helps in building an instinct.

"So as long as you are prepared and you are instinctively making those calls and being proactive, that's all that you can ask from him and Ro (hit) is brilliant in that," said the Sri Lankan batting great.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Live Scorecard

Top News

Latest News

X