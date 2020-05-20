Robin Uthappa reveals MS Dhoni's master plan helped India beat Pakistan in 2007 WT20 bowl-out

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Robin Uthappa reveals how MS Dhoni's smartness helped India in bowl-out against Pakistan

India's 2007 T20 World Cup-winning player Robin Uthappa revealed how MS Dhoni helped the bowlers in bowl-out against Pakistan in group stage match. Uthappa was one of three bowlers who hit the stumps during the iconic bowl-out contest between the two arch-rivals.

In a classic contest between India and Pakistan, Shoaib Malik won the toss and opted to bowl first. With disciplined bowling, Pakistan restricted Indian batting line-up to 141/9 in 20 overs. Uthappa was the top-scorer for India with 50 runs. In reply, Indian bowlers gave their top-notch performance to stop Pakistan on the exact same score. The result of the match was to be decided through bowl-out. Indian players ruled the bowl-out with 3-0 win. (Also Read | Still believe I have a World Cup left in me: Robin Uthappa)

Recently on Rajasthan Royals’ podcast with Ish Sodhi, Uthappa said that Dhoni helped the bowlers a lot, by standing behind the stumps.

“One of the things that MS [Dhoni] did really well, and that he did different from what the Pakistan ‘keeper did was, where he stood behind the stumps,” Uthappa said.

“The Pakistan ‘keeper (Kamran Akmal) was standing where a wicketkeeper usually stands. A few feet back and besides the stump — just alongside the stump. But MS was (sitting) right behind the stumps and that made it so much easier for us. We just had to bowl at MS and it gave us the best chance to hit the wickets. That’s all we did,” he added.

India met Pakistan again in the final of the tournament, where they emerged victorious by 5-runs to lift the inaugural T20 World Cup trophy.

Uthappa said he could not sleep for three days after the Dhoni-led Team India won T20 World Cup in South Africa. (READ HERE)

"After winning the World Cup, I did not sleep for three days straight. It didn't really hit us initially; we were just ecstatic that we beat Pakistan in the finals," Uthappa said.

