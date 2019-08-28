Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Rahul Dravid, new NCA head, set to be replaced as India A and U-19 coach

Former Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid is all set to be replaced as the coach of the India A and India Under-19 teams, according to a report in the International Cricket Council.

Sitanshu Kotak and Paras Mhambrey have been chosen to take over the respective positions from the former Indian cricketer.

Earlier this year, Rahul Dravid was given the role of the head of cricket at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). Thus, Kotak and Mhambrey have been selected to take over the charge for the next few months, according to ICC.

Mhambrey, who was a medium-fast bowler, played two Test matches for India, while he took 284 wickets in 91 first class-games. Mhambrey was also a part of Rahul Dravid's support staff during his tenure as head coach. He will be assisted by Hrishikesh Kanitkar, the former India batsman, and Abhay Sharma, a wicket-keeper in his playing days, who was also a part of Dravid's team.

On the other hand, Kotak played 130 first-class games in which the left-handed batsman had an astonishing average of 41.76 and he also took 70 wickets. Kotak was also guided Saurashtra side in their domestic set-up. He will work with former Indian spinner Ramesh Powar as the bowling coach alongside T Dilip is announced as the fielding coach for India A team.

Under Dravid, the Indian cricket team which was led by Prithvi Shaw won the 2018 Under-19 World Cup. Dravid also helped many young talents in the India A squad to work on their techniques.

The India Under-19 team will next play the Asia Cup in December while, the India A team will square up against South Africa in the five one-day and two four-day games, starting from August 29.