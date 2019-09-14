Image Source : @HARDIKPANDYA7/TWITTER Pandya vs Pandya: Watch Hardik almost knock Krunal's head off with a thunderous drive

Hardik Pandya returned to the Indian team after being rested for the West Indies tour and by the look of things, he is ready to take off in the first match of the three-match T20I series against South Africa, starting Sunday.

Hardik's work rate currently is being monitored and after the World Cup, he was rested for the West Indies tour and a few days back, he was seen practising with his brother ahead of the three-match series.

The Baroda all-rounder was seen batting in the nets with his brother Krunal and a few net bowlers bowling as he tonked them around in the nets. In the process, the 25-year-old almost took his brother's head off with a thunderous straight drive which flew past Krunal's face.

Hardik, however, found it funny and the junior Pandya took to Twitter to let the world now.

"I think I won that round big bro @krunalpandya24. P.S: Sorry for almost knocking your head off," tweeted Hardik.

Pandya 🆚 Pandya in training



I think I won that round big bro @krunalpandya24 😂😂



P.S: Sorry for almost knocking your head off 🤣🙏😘 pic.twitter.com/492chd1RZh — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) September 11, 2019

If his touch in the nets is anything to go by, Virat Kohli and the team management will be very happy as he remains one of the few experienced heads in the team.

Kohli will be venturing into the unknown with a clean slate, where a few seasoned hands will be backing a group of immensely talented youngsters, in his quest for World T20 title which begins with a three-match bilateral series against South Africa.

The 3-0 series win against the West Indies could be called a precursor as it was just after enduring a disappointing end to their ODI World Cup campaign.

The real battle begins now with this series against Quinton de Kocks and Kagiso Rabadas, who are also in the midst of a tough transition phase.

There are many questions that the team management will have to answer in the next 13 months during which IPL will also be held.

Save Kohli, his deputy Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah (rested for this series), at least seven slots in playing XI and four more in the 15-member squad are up for grabs, with some bold steps on cards.

Manish Pandey has been in and around for years now and despite the kind of quality he possesses, the Karnataka batsman has not inspired highest confidence in the chances he got.

So will it be Pandey at No. 4 or Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer, who was in fine form during the Windies one-dayers?

The other fascinating aspect will be the future of spin twins Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav, at least in the shortest version.

Rajasthan leg-spinner Rahul Chahar is a young talent and is being billed as one for the future.

And with all-rounder Krunal Pandya also shaping up well and Ravindra Jadeja's experience set to come in handy, where does it leave the much in demand wrist spin duo, who had replaced Ravichandran Ashwin and Jadeja (for the better part) post-2017 Champions Trophy.

Not to forget, India have a backup finger spinner in young Washington Sundar, who in his U-19 days was a hard-hitting top-order batsman. So next question is where does it leave Kuldeep and Chahal in T20 scheme of things?

Last but not the least is the pace department where Bumrah is the only certainty.

Deepak Chahar, who many in Indian cricket term as 'Poor Man's Praveen Kumar' for the movement he generates during the first spell, is an inspired investment for shortest version.

And then there is Navdeep Saini with raw pace and Khaleel Ahmed bringing in the left-arm variety but known to leak runs. Will they be persisted within the long run?

In the next 13 months, Kohli will seek all the answers.