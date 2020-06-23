Tuesday, June 23, 2020
     
New Zealand's tour of Bangladesh postponed amid coronavirus pandemic

New Zealand were scheduled to tour Bangladesh for a two-Test series in August-September 2020.

June 23, 2020
New Zealand's tour of Bangladesh has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Bangladesh Cricket Board informed on Tuesday. The BlackCaps were scheduled to play two Tests during the tour, which would be a part of the World Test Championship.

"In the present COVID-19 pandemic scenario, hosting a full cricket series in August 2020 will be a challenge in terms of preparations and we cannot take chances with the safety and health of players, support staff and related stakeholders," chief executive officer Nizamuddin Chowdhury was quoted as saying in a BCB statement.

