IPL: Captain Virat Kohli isn't impressed with RCB's Twitter activity

Image Source : PTI Captain Virat Kohli isn't impressed with RCB's Twitter activity

Team India and Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli reacted to RCB's twitter lapse on Thursday and voiced his concerns regarding not being kept in the loop despite being the man in charge of the Bangalore franchise.

"Posts disappear and the captain isn’t informed. @rcbtweets, let me know if you need any help," Kohli posted.

Kohli now joins AB de Villiers and Yuzvendra Chahal in raising eyebrows regarding the team's sudden activity on Twitter.

"Folks at @rcbtweets, what's happened to our social media accounts? ?? I hope it's just a strategy break. ????" de Villiers wrote.

Chahal was the first one to notice the matter and tweeted: "Arey @rcbtweets, what googly is this? ?? Where did your profile pic and Instagram posts go?"

On Instagram as well, RCB's social media account deleted all the past posts and is currently displaying 0 photos with the new name 'Royal Challengers'.

RCB's decision to remove logo and delete posts could be because of their newly announced three-year deal with Muthoot Fincorp Ltd, a part of the Muthoot Pappachan Group, popularly known as Muthoot Blue, a diversified conglomerate in the financial services industry.

The partnership of title sponsor with the marquee T20 team includes a heavily valued "jersey front" logo placement -- which will be prominent on the playing and training jersey, in stadium integration at home matches, digital and other high visible media platforms, a statement had said.