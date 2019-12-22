Mumbai Indians newbie Chris Lynn deals in sixes en route to quickfire 94 in BBL

Image Source : TIWTTER - BBL Chris Lynn was bought by Mumbai Indians for INR 2 crore at IPL 2020 auction

Days after he was snapped up by Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction, hard-hitting Australian batsman Chris Lynn almost smashed Big Bash League's (BBL) quickest century with a devastating 35-ball 94 for Brisbane Heat here on Sunday.

Lynn also became the first man to bring up 2,000 BBL runs as he hit 11 sixes in his innings before getting out. Lynn reached his half century in just 20 balls.

Lynn recently expressed excitement on social media as he tweeted immediately after being snapped up by the defending champions Mumbai at his base price of Rs 2 crore.

Lynn said he won't have to face ace India pacer Jasprit Bumrah since they will now play for the same franchise.

"Great City, Quality Franchise, Flat wicket, Don't have to play against Jasprit Bumrah. Can't wait for @IPL 2020," Lynn tweeted.

Lynn was not retained by Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of the auction.

