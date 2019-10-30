Image Source : @BCCIWOMEN/TWITTER Indian women claim Emerging Asia Cup title

India claimed the Women's Emerging Asia Cup 2019 after beating hosts Sri Lanka by 14 runs under the Duckworth/Lewis method.

Devika Vaidya and Tanuja Kanwar bagged four wickets apiece in the final on Tuesday after Tanusree Sarkar's 47 and Simran Bahadur's 34 helped India A post 175 for nine in 50 overs.

Chasing a revised target, the Indian bowlers produced a disciplined show and bowled their opposition for 135 in 34.3 overs to win the tournament at R Premadasa Stadium.

For the home team, Kaveesha Dilhari picked up three wickets for 27 runs in her 10-over spell, while Harshitha Samarawickrama made 39 off 64 balls.